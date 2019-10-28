Two injured in shooting near mosque in southwest France, gunman arrested

French media said the shooting took place outside the mosque in the city of Bayonne at around 02:00 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Monday and left the two seriously wounded, Presstv Reported.

Police arrested the 84-year-old gunman after the incident near his home and found a fire arm, a gas canister and grenades in his car.

“He is understood to have driven toward the mosque and thrown an incendiary device - possibly a petrol canister - before opening fire and driving away,” said French radio station France Bleu.

The injured, two elderly men, were both rushed to Bayonne hospital for treatment.

A police source told Reuters that the shooter had connections to the far right and was a candidate of Marine Le Pen's National Front party.

France has seen more than 230 people killed in the last four years on its territory from terrorist attacks, notably in November 2015 after coordinated strikes across the capital.

The European country experienced its worst terrorist attack on November 13, 2015, when seven sites in and around Paris were targeted. A total of 130 people were killed and hundreds more were injured in shootings and bombings.

The attacks were claimed by the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group and were carried out in part by French-born militants.

Also in July 2016, a man deliberately plowed his truck through a Bastille Day crowd in the French city of Nice, killing 84 people and wounding 200 others. An 85th victim died later in hospital.