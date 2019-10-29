South Korea's air passenger traffic up 4.4%

South Korea's air passenger traffic rose 4.4 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier on growing travel demand, the Transport Ministry said Tuesday.

For the three months that ended on Sept. 30, a total of 31.23 million passengers, including 22.91 million on international routes, traveled using full-service and low-cost carriers, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement, Yonhap reported.

The number of passengers on international routes jumped 4.8 percent last month from a year ago, mainly helped by increased flights by low-cost carriers and recovering travel demand from China, the statement said.

The number of passengers on domestic routes also climbed 3.2 percent to 1.06 million during the same period, it said.

In contrast, air cargo deliveries fell 5.1 percent on-year to 360,000 tons in the third quarter on decreased exports of semiconductors amid the US-China trade war and Japan's restrictions on exports of key materials used to make chips and displays to South Korea, the ministry said.

South Korea has two full-service carriers — Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc.— and six low-cost carriers, namely Jin Air, Jeju Air, Air Busan Co., Air Seoul Inc., Eastar Jet and T'way Air Co.

The Transport Ministry said it will permit Fly Gangwon, the country's seventh budget carrier, to begin operations next month.