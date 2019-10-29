'Systemic failures' in LFB's response to Grenfell Tower fire

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was condemned for ‘serious shortcomings’ and systemic failures in its response to the Grenfell Tower fire, in a report into the 2017 blaze.

Fewer people would have died in the fire if the LFB had taken certain actions earlier, the report by inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick said, according to BBC News.

He also said some evidence given by the LFB at the inquiry was ‘insensitive.’

The BBC has seen sections of the report ahead of today's publication.

The head of the Fire Brigades Union said the inquiry was ‘back to front’ and the focus should be on why the building was dangerous in the first place.

Matt Wrack told BBC Radio 4's Today program that decisions were made on the night "in the context of a building that [had] completely failed."

Referring to the flammable cladding, he said, "People will be baffled [as to] why people haven't already been prosecuted for doing that to a building, which led to the deaths of 72 people, and yet the actions of individual firefighters on the night of a fire are being subject to such scrutiny."

The 1,000-page document follows the first phase of the inquiry, which looked at what happened on the night that 72 people died in the tower block fire on June 14, 2017.

The council, the tower's tenant management organization, the police and the fire service were all quizzed during the inquiry's first phase.

The inquiry has criticized The Daily Telegraph, which first published leaked details of the report, and other media which followed suit. A spokeswoman said publication had deprived "those most affected by the fire — the bereaved, survivors and residents — of the opportunity to read the report at their own pace."

But it found many ‘institutional’ failures that meant the LFB's planning and preparation for the incident was ‘gravely inadequate.’

For example, Sir Martin said control room staff who fielded 999 calls ‘undoubtedly saved lives’ but ‘a close examination’ of operations revealed ‘shortcomings in practice, policy and training.’

He said staff that night were in an ‘invidious’ position when they were outnumbered by 999 calls.

"Supervisors were under the most enormous pressure, but the LFB had not provided its senior control room staff with appropriate training on how to manage a large-scale incident with a large number of FSG [Fire Survival Guidance] calls," he said.

"Mistakes made in responding to the Lakanal House fire were repeated," he added — referring to a fire in Camberwell, south London, in 2009, which killed three women and three children.