Minister: Iran foiled 33m cyberattacks last year alone

Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said Iran defused 33 million cyberattacks last year, warning against a rise in cyber threats facing different societies in the world.

Iran’s firewalls, also known as Dezhfa, prevented 33 million cyberattacks from destroying the country’s systems, said Azari Jahromi in an address to a ministerial meeting of the Munich Security Conference Core Group Meeting in the Qatari capital of Doha on Tuesday, according to IRNA.

He added that cyber threats are currently endangering the security of people and a wide range of services related to their lives.

“Unilateralism and resorting to sanctions constitute threats against international security in the cyber sector,” said the ICT minister, underlining the need for “multilateral mechanisms” as “the solution to cyber security problems in the world.”

He noted that Iran, as a victim of cyberattacks, would continue to play an effective role in designing international initiatives aimed at dealing with the scourge.

The Core Group Meeting in Doha brings together 60 to 80 senior political decision-makers, experts, and representatives of international organizations and civil society from the region with counterparts from Germany, Europe and other parts of the world for frank discussions.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Iranian ICT minister held a meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

In May, Azari Jahromi said Iran has developed an indigenous firewall securing its sensitive industrial facilities against Stuxnet, a cyber weapon widely believed to be made by the US and Israel and used in the past to target the Islamic Republic’s nuclear energy program.

Iran said in November last year that it has successfully thwarted a wave of cyberattacks apparently staged by Israel to target the country’s communications infrastructure, saying it will certainly follow up on the “hostile” scheme via international mechanisms.