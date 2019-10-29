RSS
1134 GMT October 29, 2019

News ID: 260865
Published: 0318 GMT October 29, 2019

Zarif urges Iran neighbors to join Persian Gulf peace plan

Zarif urges Iran neighbors to join Persian Gulf peace plan

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday called on regional countries to join an initiative for peace and security in the Persian Gulf, dubbed as the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), which he said was based on four key elements.

In an exclusive interview with Qatar’s television network, Al Jazeera, Zarif urged regional states to "boost mutual confidence".

He made the comments on the sidelines of a meeting of the main working group of the Munich Conference in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Zarif described the Strait of Hormuz as a common element among Persian Gulf nations, and a shared interest of these countries.

He added that the HOPE initiative is based on key principles: non-interference in the affairs of other regional nations, non-aggression, commitment to energy security, and resort to international law.

The top diplomat also warned the United States that a war would benefit no one, while underlining that US President Donald Trump cannot impose a unilateral pact on the Islamic Republic.

He also referred to the Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), from which the US withdrew in May 2018, insisting that any agreement on Iran’s nuclear program would need to serve the interests of all parties involved.

The Munich Conference opened on Tuesday with two core group meetings with several political leaders, senior officials and experts from the Middle East, Europe and other regions. During the conference, the current crises in the region will be discussed, and participants will explore ways to stop escalation and identification of possible areas of regional cooperation.

Zarif delivered his speech at the event, outlining Iran’s HOPE initiative.

 

 

 

   
