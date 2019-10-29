RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1133 GMT October 29, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 260867
Published: 0344 GMT October 29, 2019

Osaka withdraws from WTA Finals with shoulder injury

Osaka withdraws from WTA Finals with shoulder injury
KYODO

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the WTA Finals in Shenzhen due to an injury to her right shoulder, tournament organizers said on Tuesday.

The Japanese world number three was due to face Australia’s Ash Barty later in the day and her place in the tournament will now be taken by alternate Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, Reuters reported.

“I’m disappointed to have to withdraw from the Finals,” Osaka said.

“It has been a great event in Shenzhen, and it’s the biggest WTA event of the year. This is not how I wanted to end this tournament or my season.

“I look forward to getting healthy and hope to be back here in Shenzhen next year.”

Osaka won her first match of the tournament against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-4 on Sunday.

 

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Naomi Osaka
shoulder injury
WTA Finals
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0578 sec