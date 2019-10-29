Iran slams UNSC inaction over Israeli crimes

Iran censured the UN Security Council’s inaction in the face of Israel’s aggressive policies against Palestinians, saying the body’s continuous failure to implement dozens of resolutions passed against the occupying regime could have “more devastating effects than war.”

Speaking during a UNSC meeting on the Middle East on Monday, Iranian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Es’haq Al-e Habib said the 15-member council had passed some 365 resolutions against the Tel Aviv regime, but “none of them has taken effect.”

He said that “the Israeli regime has kept up its brutalities and illegal policies with complete immunity,” and is systematically violating international law, Press TV reported.

This, Al-e Habib added, “involves systematically committing all the four main [categories of] international crimes” — namely war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and the crime of aggression.

The senior diplomat said the regime has waged 15 wars in the Middle East and Africa.

“In addition, the regime continues to pursue its expansionist polices by building settlements” on occupied Palestinian lands, citing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank as the latest example of such land grab policies.

Al-e Habib also referred to Israel’s proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD), saying the regime “rejects any accession to the relevant treaties and ruthlessly threatens to destroy a regional country with nuclear weapons.”

Israel, which is the sole possessor of nuclear weapons in the Middle East, has a policy of deliberate ambiguity about its nuclear program.

Al-e Habib highlighted Israel’s years-long blockade of the Gaza Strip, slamming the siege as “illegal and inhumane.”

He said that the US “all-out support” has emboldened the regime to step up its crimes against the Palestinian people.

The UNSC’s inaction over Israel’s actions has undermined the credibility of the council and the world body, said the Iranian official, warning that the impacts of such a trend could “be as devastating as or even more devastating than war.”

He further called on the UNSC to shoulder its responsibility and act against the regime’s crimes and threats.