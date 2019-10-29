Iran to open 10 new dams until March 2020: Report

Iran will open 10 new dams with a combined capacity of nearly a quarter of a billion cubic meters of water until March 2020, amid increased precipitation this year that has prompted plans for more dam projects across the country.

A report by IRNA said the planned dams would provide more than 41 million cubic meters of clean water for 1.6 million people in nine Iranian cities.

It said, however, that the dams would mostly cover the irrigation needs in six Iranian provinces through supplying nearly 700 million cubic meters of water to farmlands. The report further said some eight million cubic meters of their capacity will go to industries.

The projects come amid increased precipitation in Iran so far in 2019. Floods swept through various areas in the north, west and southwest of Iran in late March and April, forcing unprecedented evacuations.

Widespread deluge prompted calls on the government to revive some of its stalled dam construction projects in order to restrict the flow of water from rivers.

Water flowing into dams across the country since late September, when the current Iranian water year started, had increased by 87 percent compared to the similar period last year to reach 2 billion cubic meters.

The report said a surge in precipitation over the past few days had caused the water in dams to increase by nearly 40 percent, adding that 16 out of 172 dams across Iran, which can hold a maximum of 50 billion cubic meters of water, had become nearly full as a result of the latest spate of rainfall.