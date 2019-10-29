Azerbaijan, Iran hail implementation of INSTC

The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) will play a significant role in the development of not only Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia, but also other countries in the region, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Javid Gurbanov said.

Gurbanov made the remarks while meeting Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, Trend News Agency reported.

The sides discussed issues of expansion of bilateral relations.

Referring to the importance of the INSTC, Gurbanov noted that the corridor would play an important role in regional development and will increase trade between countries by implementing export-import operations on the same route.

Furthermore, the sides exchanged views on the implementation of the Rasht-Astara railway as part of INSTC.

Around 8.3 kilometers of railway from the Astara station to the Iran-Azerbaijan border has been laid and a railway bridge over the Astara River has been built.

Moreover, the construction of a 35-hectare railway station in Astara, Iran, and the construction of terminals for unloading cargo are underway.

On March 6, 2019, the opening of the Qazvin-Rasht section of the Qazvin-Rasht-Astara (Iran) -Astara (Azerbaijan) railway, which is the main part of the INSTC, was launched.

Eslami noted that one of the key tasks is to strengthen the functioning of transport corridors. In this regard, he stressed the importance of the INSTC.

Recently, Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran have agreed to set up a working group to eliminate infrastructure restrictions and remove administrative barriers in the transportation of people and goods along the western route of the INSTC.