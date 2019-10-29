Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was an Israeli agent: Scholar

Trump announces Baghdadi's death in a military raid by US forces in northwest Syria on Sunday morning.

Trump's announcement and the photos that followed the announcement were far-fetched, according to Kevin Barrett, an author, journalist and radio host with a Ph.D. in Islamic and Arabic Studies, Presstv Reported.

"Trump's announcement of Baghdadi's assassination was full of hilarious lines," Barrett told Press TV in an interview Monday, describing the announcement as a "comedy" that made people "helplessly laugh", meant to entertain Americans and give them a sense of gratification.

The truth is that Baghdadi is "in fact a US or Israeli agent," Barrett noted, adding, "some reports claim that there is a specific Israeli individual who has played this role."

Meantime, Trump said on Monday that he was considering releasing selected sections of the video showing the US military raid leading to Baghdadi's death over the weekend.

“We’re thinking about it. We may,” Trump told reporters when he was asked about the prospect of releasing the footage of the raid.

“We may take certain parts of it and release it, yes,” he said.e US' statement on the death of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Trump said he watched much of the raid in the Situation Room, likening it to “watching a movie.”

Trump described Baghdadi's last moments as such, "whimpering and crying and screaming all the way."

Barrett likened the announcements regarding Baghdadi’s death to the announcement of killing of former al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

As with bin Laden, Baghdadi’s remains were allegedly dumped into the sea.

Barrett said both the staged killings were fake.

"The people staging these fake events don't even have the slightest interest in making them at all plausible," Barrett concluded.

United Nations spokesman for UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq said in a press briefing Monday that the international body had "taken note of the announcement made by the President of the United States on the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the UN ‑ designed terrorist group Daesh. "