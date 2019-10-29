Heavy rains cause deadly landslide in Cameroon

Cameroon has deployed rescue workers and its military to search house wreckages after a torrential downpour caused floods and a landslide, killing at least 13 people.

The landslide took place in the western village of Bamougoum near the regional capital Bafoussam, Presstv Reported.

The governor of Cameroon's west region, Awa Fonka Augustine, said Tuesday that 20 houses were destroyed and nine bodies have been transported to the regional hospital.

He said four more bodies will follow and at least a dozen people have severe wounds.

Cameroon's minister of decentralisation, George Elanga Obam, visited rescue workers and handed out financial assistance from the president.

It is estimated that at least 120 people live in the neighborhood that was swept away by the floods.