Archeologists discover Aztec tunnel world hidden beneath Mexico City

Archaeologists have discovered a secret Aztec tunnel world nestled below the busy streets of Mexico’s capital city.

The ancient water tunnel is thought to have been built by Emperor Montezuma I in the 15th century. Inscriptions, carvings and paintings inside, as well as the tunnel itself, are thought to be linked to the Empire’s god of water and fertility, Tlaloc, express.co.uk reported.

Announcing the discovery, the Mexican Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) revealed they had found the densely decorated tunnel in the city of Ecatepec de Morelos within the central state of Mexico.

Several carvings out of rock were found inside, as well as chunks of statue thought to have unbounded archeological value.

According to local media, researchers found 11 carved images on the wall of the tunnel, which measured 27.5ft long, as well as the remains of a wooden gate.

The images inside the tunnel have been linked to Tlaloc, one of several gods the polytheistic Aztecs worshipped.

Tlaloc was associated as a beneficent giver of life and sustenance.

Despite this benevolent aspect, Aztecs learned to fear Tlaloc as it became apparent that the deity could send hail, thunder and lightening, and for its ability to manipulate water.

Raul Garcia Chavez, project coordinator of the excavation, told local media that his team had been working on the site for more than 10 years — since 2004.

It was then that they launched a conservation project around la Calzada de San Cristobal, the site where infrastructure was built in the 17th century by indigenous peoples, as reported by the monk of the time, Juan de Torquemada.

The water tunnel is the latest find of the project, with previous findings having preceded the current tunnel with different passages — including an area that was once the prospective site for a new bus route.

Ancient archeological finds keep popping up over the globe, with finds in Egypt usually covered more than anywhere else.

Researchers were recently baffled on finding a coffin among an enormous burial site which was inscribed with “nonsense hieroglyphics”.

The find, just south of Cairo, proved something of an enigma for Dr. Kamil Kuraszkiewicz, a top European archeologist, who failed to translate the drawings.

This led Dr. Kuraszkiewicz to conclude that the hieroglyphs were in fact a poor copy, likely done by an illiterate “scribe” attempting to lift what they had seen on other coffins.