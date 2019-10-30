Turkey summons US ambassador, condemns House resolutions

Turkey on Wednesday condemned two resolutions passed by the US House of Representatives that symbolize deteriorating Turkish-American relations.

Addressing his ruling party, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he wouldn’t recognize the nonbinding House resolution to recognize the century-old mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman Turks as genocide. The bill passed 405-11, AP reported.

Erdogan then said Turkey “strongly condemns” a bipartisan bill to sanction senior Turkish officials and its army for Turkey’s offensive into northeastern Syria, which passed 403-16.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also slammed the US move, saying the decision was “null and void.”

Both bills, passed Tuesday, were a sign of further deterioration in Turkish-American relations, which have been strained over multiple issues, especially US support for Syrian Kurdish forces considered terrorists by Ankara.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said that it summoned US Ambassador David Satterfield on Wednesday over the resolutions.

Turkey disputes the description of mass deportations and killings of Ottoman Armenians in 1915 as genocide and has lobbied against its recognition in the US for years. It has instead called for a joint committee of historians to investigate.

“We are saddened that a slander against our country is being accepted by a country’s parliament,” he said and added, “we would consider this accusation the biggest insult towards our nation.”

The step to consider the events as genocide “does not count for anything,” Erdogan argued, saying American lawmakers had acted “opportunistically” to pass the bill at a time when Turkey is being widely criticized for its incursion into Syria.

Armenians on Wednesday rejoiced over the vote in the US House of Representatives with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcoming the move as an “important step towards the international recognition of (Armenian) genocide and the global prevention of genocides.”

“My heartfelt congratulations to my Armenian compatriots across the world,” he wrote on Twitter, AFP reported.

Turkey’s cross-border offensive against Syrian Kurdish forces, which Ankara says is necessary for its national security, began on Oct. 9 after months of Turkish threats and a sudden decision by US President Donald Trump to withdraw troops and abandon Kurdish allies against the Daesh terrorist group. Trump’s move was widely criticized by both the Republicans and the Democrats.

The second bill sanctioning Turkey shows the bipartisan disapproval of Trump’s decision and condemns Turkey’s offensive. The measure would bar most US weapons sales to Turkey and slap sanctions on foreigners attempting to send the Turks military equipment. It would also block high-ranking Turkish officials from their assets in the US and restrict their travel here.

“We will never accept those who attack Turkey and myself for the sake of supporting the PKK, which is a terror organization that is the killer of tens of thousands of people,” Erdogan said.

He was referring to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which has waged a 35-year armed insurgency in Turkey’s southeast and eastern regions. The Syrian Kurdish forces are linked to the group and follow the same ideological leader, Abdullah Ocalan, who is imprisoned in Turkey.

Turkey halted its operation through two separate cease-fires brokered by the US and Russia to allow the Kurdish forces to withdraw 30 kilometers (19 miles) away from the Turkish border but Erdogan renewed threats to resume the operation if promises weren’t fulfilled.

Turkey and allied forces now control a portion of the previously Kurdish-held border zone, as Russian and Syrian government troops move into the rest of the areas following a deal with the Kurdish force.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry criticized American lawmakers in a statement, saying it would be wrong for them to take their “vengeance “for Turkey’s Syria offensive through the Armenian genocide bill.

“Undoubtedly, this resolution will negatively affect the image of the US before the public opinion of Turkey,” the ministry said.