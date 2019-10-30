Turkish ambassador: Ankara-Tehran alliance key to regional peace

By Sadeq Dehqan

The Turkish ambassador in Iran underscored Ankara-Tehran partnership in contributing to regional peace and stability, downplaying their minor differences of opinion.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily, Derya Ors said if Turkey and Iran stand together, they can play a key part in the establishment of peace and security in the region.

Turkey and Iran are two heavyweights in the region, whose alliance could eliminate problems, said the ranking diplomat.

Ors told Iran Daily on the sidelines of an event marking the 96th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey that he envisioned a brighter future in terms of increased bilateral relations for the two neighboring nations.

The ambassador added that his country deems good neighborly relations with Iran as crucial and noted, “The friendship between Turkey and Iran has historical roots and goes a long way back and we appreciate such cordiality.”

Although there are differences of opinion concerning some regional issues, said the ambassador, there are so many commonalities that prevent different viewpoints from creating obstacles.

“Therefore, the two countries’ statesmen come together on different occasions and discuss different issues.”

He also made reference to the Turkish Embassy’s invitation to Mahmoud Vaezi, the chief of staff of the Iranian president, to participate in the event and expressed his gratitude to Iranian authorities for facilitating it.