0644 GMT October 30, 2019

News ID: 260908
Published: 0301 GMT October 30, 2019

Iran, Switzerland discuss nuclear deal among other issues

Iran, Switzerland discuss nuclear deal among other issues
IRNA

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Swiss State Secretary Pascale Baeriswyl discussed a host of issues including the Iran nuclear deal as well as the latest developments in the Middle East at a meeting in Geneva on Wednesday.

During the morning talks, the two top diplomats discussed the most recent developments in relation to Tehran-Bern bilateral relations, regional issues, and the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), IRNA reported.

Zarif traveled to Geneva for a ministerial meeting of the Astana Process for peace in Syria.

He held meetings with his Russian and Turkish counterparts and the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen on Tuesday.

The meeting of foreign ministers of the three member states of the Astana Process coincided with the inaugural meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

 

   
