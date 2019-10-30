Federer withdraws from inaugural ATP Cup

0644 GMT October 30, 2019
Federer’s decision to withdraw means Switzerland can no longer take part in the nation-based event on January 3-12 and that six more countries will now qualify, based on the world rankings of their top players, Reuters reported.
"It is with great regret that I am withdrawing from the inaugural ATP Cup event," Federer, who is currently ranked number three in the world, said in a statement.
“After much discussion with both my family and my team about the year ahead, I have decided that the extra two weeks at home will be beneficial for both my family and my tennis.
“It pains me to not be a part of the most exciting new event on the calendar, but this is the right thing to do if I want to continue to play for a longer period of time on the ATP Tour.”
The $15 million dollar ATP Cup will be hosted in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney.
Eighteen countries qualified for the tournament after a first round deadline in September, with host Australia given a wildcard spot.
The six additional nations will be added after the second entry deadline on November 13.
The countries will play in six groups of four for group stage, round-robin play, with the group winners and the two best second-placed finishers across the groups reaching the ATP Cup Finals in Sydney.
Each tie comprises two singles and one doubles match.
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and world number two Rafa Nadal have confirmed they will play, as has former world number one Andy Murray.