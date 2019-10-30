RSS
Published: 0324 GMT October 30, 2019

Over 7 million malaria cases in Burundi outbreak: WHO

Over 7 million malaria cases in Burundi outbreak: WHO
GETTY IMAGES

The World Health Organization said more than 7 million cases of malaria have been reported in Burundi so far this year.

Officials blame the outbreak on factors including the lack of protective bed nets, problems with medicines and climate change, AP reported.

The UN health agency said malaria has killed nearly 2,700 people this year in the East African nation and caused 64% more cases than in 2018.

The agency said there is “probably a decrease in the effectiveness of treatment, which is still under investigation.” It said Burundi is ordering new medicines and planning campaigns to spray homes with insecticide and distribute bed nets.

Scientists fear warming temperatures may result in a spike in mosquitoes, which spread malaria and other diseases.

Globally, malaria sickens about 219 million people every year.

 

 

   
KeyWords
malaria
Burundi
outbreak
 
