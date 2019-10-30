Iran forms committee to oversee further reduction of JCPOA commitments: Official

Iran has set up a committee supervising the measures to be taken in the fourth stage of reduction in Tehran’s commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, the Iranian president’s chief of staff said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session on Wednesday, Mahmoud Vaezi said Tehran has established a committee that is in charge of the plans for the fourth step in reducing commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Tasnim News Agency reported.

He also reiterated that if Iran’s demands are not met in the negotiations with the other JCPOA parties before the end of a two-month deadline, the Islamic Republic will definitely take the fourth step in scaling back the JCPOA commitments in due time.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China – plus Germany signed the JCPOA on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

Under the deal, Iran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions.

However, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the international nuclear deal in May last year and stepped up sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Since May, Iran has rowed back on its nuclear commitments three times in compliance with the JCPOA articles.

Iran says its reciprocal measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the Iranian economy from unilateral US sanctions, which were imposed last year when Washington withdrew from the nuclear deal.

The European signatories to the JCPOA have so far failed to uphold their commitments. They have expressed vocal support for the deal, but failed to provide meaningful economic incentives as required under the nuclear agreement.