‘Lotus’ wins two awards at ForadCamp in Spain

Iranian documentary, ‘Lotus,’ directed by Mohammadreza Vatandoust, won two awards at the eighth edition of ForadCamp Nature and Cinema Exhibition in Spain.

‘Lotus’ won the Best Documentary Jury Award “for making a portrait of a person and a landscape, for the human and political dimensions of history, and for its great cinematic quality,” according to the festival’s organizers.

Vatandoust’s film also received the Granollers Cultural Association Mention “for the excellent cinematic treatment, for the clarity of the message and for the emotiveness of his footage.”

In April 2010, after the construction of the Lafour dam, Lafourak and several other villages went under 80 meters of water. ‘Lotus’ narrates the story of one old woman who had waited 12 years for permission to cross the lake to an island where the last resident of Lafourak waits for her.

The Iranian film won the awards in competition with 16 other titles from Argentina, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, France, Netherlands, Romania, South Korea, Spain and Switzerland.

The eighth ForadCamp Nature and Cinema Exhibition took place in the New Casino Figaró. The exhibition seeks to link the natural environment with independent personal cinema made with an innovative spirit, according to the event's website.

‘Lotus’ had previously won Best Director Documentary award at the 18th Beirut International Film Festival in Lebanon, as well as the Artistic Vision Award at the 16th Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in the US.