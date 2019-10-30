Iran exports micro gas turbines to Europe

Iranian experts have produced a micro gas turbine with the capability of simultaneous production of electricity and heat which has attracted customers from Europe.

“We have manufactured the smallest gas turbine in the country in the size of a shoe box, and it can produce electricity and heat concurrently,” Mohammad Hassani, the executor of the plan in an Iranian company, said on Wednesday, reported Fars News Agency.

He added that the micro gas turbines can produce two to 10 watts of electricity, noting that the product enjoys high quality.

“We have been able to attract customers from European consumers and, at present, we are having exports to Britain, Germany and Canada,” Hassani said.

Iran has taken wide strides in science and technology in recent years.

Iranian researchers built a new gas turbine with high power and efficiency in 2018, and launched it domestically and in Iraq.

“The gas turbine has been fully produced and launched in an Iranian engineering company,” Morteza Nezamabadi, one of the designers of the turbine said.

He added that the new gas turbine works with the efficiency of 36.4 percent.

“The turbines were used in projects to build power plants in Iraq as well as the Iranian towns of Aliabad and Assalouyeh,” Nezamabadi said.

Iran unveiled the first home-made 25-megawatt wind turbine generator in the city of Karaj, near Tehran, in 2015.

The 25-MW wind turbine generator was unveiled in a ceremony attended by Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri.

The new generator has been manufactured by Iranian experts at MAPNA.