Death of Baghdadi won’t end Daeshism: Iran

Iran’s government spokesman Ali Rabiei warned that Daeshism will not terminate with the death of its ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, questioning America’s claim of success in dismantling Al-Qaeda following the US killing of Bin Laden in 2011.

“Did Bin Laden’s death by the previous US government ended Al-Qaeda?” Rabiei asked, in reference to the former Al-Qaeda leader.

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that ringleader of the Daesh terrorist group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed during a “dangerous and daring” nighttime operation in northwestern Syria by US forces.

Rabiei stressed that the death of the ringleader of the Daesh terrorist group will not put an end to terrorism in the region, according to IRNA.

Daeshism is a stream created on the wrong policy of intervention in the region and it has grown with the support of certain tyrannical regimes on the one hand, and the plundering of regional wealth, on the other." Rabiei told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi also said on Monday that the death of Baghdadi would not put an end to the terror group and its ideology.

He dismissed the media hype over the killing of the Daesh ringleader as part of the US president’s attempts for re-election.

“Daesh was eliminated by the youth of the [axis of] resistance. The nations and governments of Syria and Iraq, with logistic support from Iran and the pious people of the region, destroyed [Daesh] with their resistance. But Daeshism, terrorist ideology, extremism and sectarianism still persist and have always been among the instruments used by countries like the US,” the spokesman added.

Since the operation, world leaders and analysts have warned that even with Baghdadi's death, Daesh would remain a threat worldwide.

Under Baghdadi's command, Daesh became one of the most brutal terrorist groups in modern history and, at its peak, its self-declared caliphate covered territory across Iraq and Syria roughly equivalent to the size of the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday, the US president wrote on Twitter the US military had likely killed the person who likely would have succeeded Baghdadi as the Daesh leader.

Trump did not specify who he was referring to, but a senior State Department official on Monday confirmed the killing of Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir, Daesh spokesman and high-ranking figure, in an operation separate from the one that killed Baghdadi.