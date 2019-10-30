Art’s gender imbalance affects the way we see the world

In the history of art, or more pointedly, the history of the industry of art, those who rose to the top were men. They ran the art schools, they won the patrons, they were feted and exhibited, and through success came money and more lucrative commissions. Women were invisible.

Doubt it? Name five great female artists of the Renaissance period. Name five from the 19th century. That will get you thinking, but it’s fair to say male artists spring more readily to mind because it is their work that has dominated the spaces within public galleries, museums and auction rooms.

Women, historically, were discouraged from participating in the arts. Many that did defy convention discovered their careers hinged on winning the favor of men.

Times have changed, though it has been a slow transition to gender parity in the multi-faceted arts world. While 71 percent of arts school graduates in Australia are female, and women have garnered more attention from private, commercial and university galleries, it is clear that female artists are under-represented at state galleries and museums.

The Countess report has revealed that in 2018, only about 25 percent of exhibited works at the National Gallery of Australia were by women.

At the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) in Canberra last year, 73 percent of the art exhibited was by men. Overwhelmingly, in almost every category of art – painting, drawing, print, photography, sculpture, decorative arts and design, Aboriginal art – the works were by male artists. Only in contemporary art did female artists exceed males.

To that end, the NGA deserves commendation for its proposed effort to rebalance its exhibits. It plans to have gender parity in its artistic works by 2020, beginning with a five-month exhibition of more than 150 local female artists.

Four years ago, the Art Gallery of New South Wales amended its international acquisition policy, making it a priority to develop a stronger collection of modern and contemporary women artists. Earlier this year, it held an exhibition of 22 female artists, showcasing works mostly acquired under the revised guidelines.

It should be noted that Australian galleries, museums, art prizes and art schools are doing better than their peers in the United States and Britain. Figures released in September indicate that between 2008 and 2018, only 11 percent of works acquired by US galleries and museums were by women and only 14 percent of some 5700 exhibitions were works by female artists.

In Britain, the Freelands Foundation has highlighted how many women study art but men dominate the career ladder by securing more solo exhibitions, more space in commercial galleries and higher wages in art academia and arts executive roles.

To be fair, many works received by state galleries are donations that reflect the longstanding male bias in the art industry. Yet a detailed survey of US museums found there was only a very weak correlation between the collection philosophy of the museums and (the lack of) diversity. In other words, galleries dedicated to historical periods could increase their gender representation without undermining their mission.

Why does gender matter? Because for centuries the great cultural and ideological questions portrayed through art have been fashioned through the eyes of only a portion of the population and a privileged one at that.

It is not a trivial matter, nor is it about a lack of quality by female artists. It is about breaking through centuries of institutionalization to ensure the entire community is offered diverse and vibrant viewpoints.

Righting the gender imbalance can be done speedily once galleries and museums recognize they do not need to passively funnel the patterns of past history. They have a vital role to play in changing both the art industry and the ways in which we see our world.

The above article was first published by the editorial team in The Sydney Morning Herald.