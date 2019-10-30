Scottish National Party appears confident of crushing Tories in Scotland

SNP leader, and Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, says the party is “ready” to take on the Tories in Scotland. She made the comment just after MPs voted in favour of a December 12 poll, Presstv Reported.

“The SNP is ready for an election. We stand ready to take the fight to the Tories, to bring down this undemocratic government, and give Scotland the chance to escape from Brexit and decide our own future”, Sturgeon proclaimed combatively.

And in a thinly-veiled allusion to an independence referendum (on the back of a major electoral victory in December), Sturgeon added: “A win for the SNP will be an unequivocal and irresistible demand for Scotland’s right to choose our own future”.

Sturgeon’s message was earlier reinforced by the SNP’s leader in Westminster, Ian Blackford, who said he wants Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to be “defeated” and called on opposition parties to “take on the Brexiteers”.

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme yesterday, Blackford confidently proclaimed that Scotland has the “insurance policy” of holding an independence referendum with a view to staying in the European Union.

While the SNP is confident of decisively defeating the Tories (and other parties) in its Scottish heartland, the party appears to be less confident of stopping Boris Johnson from winning the election nationally.

The doubters are led by SNP MP Angus MacNeil, who warned on October 28 that supporting an early general election is tantamount to gifting Johnson a “birthday and a Christmas present rolled into one”.

If the Tories perform well in the December election, they’ll be in a stronger position to block a Scottish independence referendum, which the SNP wants to hold in the second half of 2020.