Boris Johnson readies to fight a 'tough' general election campaign

The PM scored a small victory yesterday after MPs voted for a general election on December 12. The legislation is currently under review at the House of Lords where it is expected to be approved, Presstv Repored.

The Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party (SNP) had earlier lobbied for a poll three days earlier on 9 December.

Addressing Tory MPs, the PM said it was time for the country to “come together to get Brexit done”.

“It’ll be a tough election and we are going to do the best we can”, the PM added.

Sparring with Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, in his third, and possibly last, Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), Johnson went on the offensive by fending off Corbyn’s questions on the National Health Service (NHS).

The PM’s aggressive posture may be a strong indicator as to how he is going to conduct the election campaign.

Meanwhile, Corbyn’s strategy appears to rest on questioning the contents of Johnson’s real and perceived policies. For example, on the NHS, Corbyn claimed that Johnson’s words are “hollow”.

Before the start of today’s PMQs, Corbyn said the forthcoming general election was a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to transform Britain.