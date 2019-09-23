RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0641 GMT October 30, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 260937
Published: 0632 GMT October 30, 2019

US, Arab allies impose illegal sanctions on IRGC, Hezbollah entities

US, Arab allies impose illegal sanctions on IRGC, Hezbollah entities

A Riyadh-based group, including Saudi Arabia and the US, has imposed illegal sanctions on Islamic Revolution Guard Corps and Lebanon's resistance movement Hezbollah.

The so-called Terrorist Financing Targeting Center, which is only two years old, imposed the sanctions on Wednesday.

The group also includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, presstv Reported.

Twenty-five entities, including Iran’s Bank Mellat, have been targeted allegedly for their support for the country’s volunteer Basij forces.

"The TFTC's coordinated disruption of the financial networks used by the Iranian regime to fund terrorism is a powerful demonstration of [Persian] Gulf unity," claimed US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement, while addressing a business forum in the Saudi capital. "This action demonstrates the unified position of the [Persian] Gulf nations and the United States that Iran will not be allowed to escalate its malign activity in the region."

The US Treasury claimed that the targeted Iranian and Lebanese entities "oppress domestic opposition with brutal displays of violence." This is while Saudi Arabia and some of its allies are notorious for gross human rights violations.

Iran has largely managed to offset the impacts of the US brutal sanctions through a series of measures that have seen the country diversifying its economy from oil.

The sanctions are part of the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign, which kicked of alongside the US withdrawal from the internationally back Iran nuclear agreement.

 

 

   
KeyWords
US
Arab allies
Hezbollah
IRGC
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2161 sec