0617 GMT October 31, 2019

Published: 0514 GMT October 31, 2019

Iran underlines IAEA's independence, impartiality during tenure of new chief

Iran underlines IAEA's independence, impartiality during tenure of new chief

Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should maintain independence and impartiality during the tenure of the new chief.

Asked about Iran's stance on the appointment of the new director-general of IAEA, he said that Iran has always stressed the independence and impartiality of the entity, as it expects the approach to be preserved under any situation, IRNA reported.

Iran's policy and stance have always been based on the principles, he said, noting that observing the same by the IAEA will receive positive and interactive approach from Tehran, he said.

Since the IAEA is tasked with monitoring and verifying Iran's JCPOA commitments, the new director-general should like its predecessor to fulfill its role in preserving JCPOA properly, Gharibabadi said.

Argentina’s Rafael Grossi was elected by the Board of Governors on Tuesday to lead the IAEA after Japan’s Yukiya Amano died in July.

   
