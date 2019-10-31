Nobel-winning Izadi: Baghdadi ‘death’ not enough, justice must still be served

Nobel Peace Prize winner and Izadi activist Nadia Murad says the alleged death of Daesh chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a US raid over the weekend is not enough to compensate the victims of the atrocities committed by the Takfiri terrorist group.

Murad, a survivor of sexual slavery at the hands of Daesh, told reporters at the United Nations on Wednesday that the ongoing efforts to secure justice for victims of Daesh terrorists should not end with the death of Baghdadi, presstv.ir reported.

“We don’t want to just see ISIS [members] like Baghdadi just get killed, we want to see justice,” she said, using an acronym for the Takfiri terrorist outfit.

The US claimed on Sunday that Baghdadi killed himself by detonating an explosive vest after fleeing into a dead-end tunnel during an alleged raid by US forces in northwest Syria.

Murad, who won the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war, is an Iraqi Izadi woman who was enslaved and raped by Daesh terrorists in Iraq’s northern city of Mosul, in 2014 before managing to escape. Daesh terrorists also butchered her mother, six brothers and other relatives.

Murad said she had spoken to several Izadi survivors about Baghdadi’s death. Their response, she said, was “Okay, but this is just Baghdadi. What about all these ISIS (terrorists)?”

“How about those that raped us? They sold us, they still have our girls, they still have our children,” she said, adding that about 300,000 Izadis “still missing, we don’t know anything about them”.

Murad warned that there were “thousands” of terrorists ready to do what Baghdadi did “and they are not giving up.”

“We want to see them in justice,” she said.

The Takfiri group rampaged through Sinjar, in northern Iraq, in 2014, slaughtering men and boys and turning thousands of women and girls from the Izadi minority religious group into sex slaves, in what the UN has dubbed a genocide.

The region was recaptured in November 2015, during an operation by Kurdish Peshmerga forces and Izadi fighters.

Daesh eventually lost all the territories it had captured in Iraq and neighboring Syria in late 2017.