Iran says European efforts to fulfill commitments not tangible yet

Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi said that the European countries, France in particular, still make efforts to take some measures towards the fulfillment of their commitments under the July 2015 nuclear deal, but their efforts have not been tangible yet.

If the conditions do not get better, Iran will take 4th step of reducing commitments to the deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mousavi said on Thursday, IRNA reported.

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2019, Tehran decided to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA, based on Article 26 and 36 and set a deadline for the Europeans to remedy breaches.

Way of diplomacy is open as it has already been, Mousavi noted, adding that some sort of measures and movements are underway in this area.

In a related development, Iranian Foreign Mister Mohammad Javad Zarif said at the conference on "Unilateralism and International Law" a few days ago in Tehran that Iran will take the fourth step if the Europeans fail to honor their commitments to the international deal.