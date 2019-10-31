RSS
1154 GMT October 31, 2019

Published: 1136 GMT October 31, 2019

Iran's heavyweight wrestler Zare wins U23 Senior World Championships in Hungary

Iran’s heavyweight wrestler Amir Hossein Abbas Zare was crowned champion of U23 Senior World Championships in 125 kg category.

Amir Hossein Abbas Zare defeated Russia’s Vitalii Goloev 10-0 in the finals of the U23 Senior World Championships in 125 kg category on Wednesday in Budapest, Hungary, IRNA reported.

He had beaten Zuriko Urtashvili from Georgia 11-0 in the semifinals.

   
