October 31, 2019

News ID: 260955
October 31, 2019

Avocados beneficial in managing obesity, diabetes

Avocados beneficial in managing obesity, diabetes

Avocados known to be a delicious and satisfying food can according to researchers also help in delaying or preventing diabetes, Hindustantimes.com reported.

For the first time, researchers led by Prof. Paul Spagnuolo have shown how a compound found only in avocados can inhibit cellular processes that normally lead to diabetes.

In safety testing in humans, the team also found that the substance was absorbed into the blood with no adverse effects in the kidney, liver or muscle.

The study was recently published in the journal - Molecular Nutrition and Food Research.

About one in four Canadians is obese, a chronic condition that is a leading cause of Type 2 diabetes. Insulin resistance in diabetic patients means their bodies are unable to properly remove glucose from the blood.

Those complications can arise when mitochondria, or the energy powerhouses in the body’s cells, are unable to burn fatty acids completely.

   
