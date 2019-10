News ID: 260957 Published: 0300 GMT October 31, 2019

At least 78 people were killed during protests in Ethiopia last week over the treatment of a prominent activist, the prime minister’s spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Billene Seyoum told news conference that 409 people had been detained over the unrest and that investigations were ongoing, Reuters.com reported.

KeyWords

Related News : At least 33 killed in anti-government protests in Ethiopia