Lebanon’s Hezbollah scares away intruding Israeli drone

Al-Mayadeen television channel and Unews Press Agency said the incident took place on Thursday, as Hezbollah shot a missile at the unmanned aircraft encroaching on the Lebanese airspace over Nabatiyeh, Presstv Reported.

Lebanon's al-Manar TV channel said Hezbollah targeted an Israeli drone over the country’s south "with appropriate weapons" and forced it to leave.

The Israeli regime confirmed that an anti-aircraft missile had been launched from the Lebanese territory at one of its drones but the unmanned aircraft had not been struck.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between Hezbollah and the Tel Avivi regime.

Last Wednesday, an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle was brought down while flying over southern Lebanon, with Lebanese broadcaster MTV reporting that the Hezbollah resistance movement had shot it down.

In August 25, two Israeli drones — which Hezbollah said were on a bombing mission — crashed in the Hezbollah stronghold in the south of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

One of the drones blew up near the ground, causing some damage to Hezbollah’s media office in the Moawwad neighborhood of Beirut’s Dahieh suburb.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the drones were on a “suicide mission.”

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has said the recent Israeli drone strikes in Lebanon amount to “a declaration of war” against the Arab country.

The Lebanese resistance movement has pledged to counter any violations of the country’s airspace by Israeli drones.