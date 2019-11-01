Germany, India reaffirm support for Iran nuclear deal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed their commitment to the Iran nuclear deal during a meeting in New Delhi on Friday.

"Issues that arise from it must be resolved peacefully through a political dialogue," they stressed in a joint statement published by the German chancellery, Sputnik reported.

Iran began to scale down its commitments to the 2015 deal – known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – in May a year after the United States withdrew from it, snapping sanctions back on the Islamic Republic.

The remaining parties to the deal – Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China — initially vowed efforts to keep alive the pact, which limited Iran's nuclear work in exchange for easing sanctions, by protecting Iran against the American sanctions, but the European co-signatories failed to abide by their side of the agreement.

Germany and India said in their joint statement that Iran was required to abide by the pact and that "urgent issues should be resolved peacefully through dialogue and trust-building measures as well as through efforts to deescalate existing tensions."

Tehran has already hit back three times with countermeasures in response to the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

On July 1, Iran said it had increased its stockpile of enriched uranium to beyond a 300-kilogram maximum set by the deal, and later, it announced it had exceeded a 3.67-percent cap on the purity of its uranium stocks.

In its latest move, it fired up advanced centrifuges to boost its enriched uranium stockpiles on September 7.