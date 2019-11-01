Envoy optimistic about expansion of Iran-Japan relations

Tokyo to continue independent initiative to reduce regional tensions

The Japanese Ambassador to Iran expressed optimism about the future of Tehran-Tokyo ties, saying the two nations will intelligently remove obstacles to bilateral relations.

Referring to the longstanding bilateral relations that go back to more than a thousand years, Mitsuo Saito said, “Japanese companies are keen to be present in Iran, and they have the will to do that”.

He made the remark in an interview with IRNA Persian Service, adding, “Unfortunately because of the current situation that has nothing to do with the economy, and it is about international relations, cooperation with Iranian companies has become difficult”.

Referring to Abe Shinzo’s visit to Iran in June, the envoy said the prime minister showed his willingness to help solve problems that prevented the development of relations between the two countries.

This year is the 90th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Saito said.

Japan and Iran have long had friendly ties and are celebrating the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

“In modern times, the purchase of Iranian oil by Japan has provided a special economic value to these relations” he said.

Persian Gulf tension

Expressing concern over tension in Middle East, the Japanese ambassador said his country relies heavily on the Persian Gulf region for its energy needs and therefore the problems of the region are also directly the problems of Japan.

Japan has decided not to join a US coalition to protect commercial vessels in the Middle East but will continue its initiative to reduce tensions, Saito said.

In line with efforts to reduce the regional tensions, the ambassador said Japan will keep close cooperation with Iran, the neighboring states, the US and European countries.

Saito said he cannot provide the details of the Japanese independent initiative at this time and the measures are still under study.

On October 18, Japan's government said the country will not join the US coalition but is preparing to send its own force to ensure the safe shipment of oil to Japan.

Japan and Iran have kept a good relationship. Japan relies heavily on imports of oil from the Middle East, though crude from Iran accounted for just 5.3 percent of the country's total imports last year.

US President Donald Trump last year pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and reimposed illegal sanctions against Tehran.

The tensions have touched seizures of oil tankers at sea.

The United States in early May ended its sanctions waivers that had been granted to Japan and other Iranian oil buyers.

However, Washington granted temporary exemptions to Iran’s biggest oil clients – Japan, China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Italy, Greece and Turkey.

The United States last year demanded that nations cut all Iranian oil imports when it reimposed sanctions on the country’s petroleum sector on Nov. 4 over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Referring to US unfair sanctions, the Japanese diplomat said: "I know the Iranian people are under pressure, but this era of pressure is nothing compared to the seven thousand years of Iranian civilization".