Iran’s Sanandaj, Bandar Abbas join UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) designated Iran’s western city of Sanandaj and southern city of Bandar Abbas as Creative Cities.

The former joined UNESCO for its contributions to music and the latter for crafts and folk art.

According to the UN body, UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network brings together cities that base their development on creativity, whether in music, arts and folk crafts, design, film, literature, digital arts and gastronomy. UNESCO creative cities commit to placing culture at the center of their development strategies and to share their best practices.

Iraq’s city of Sulaymaniyah was so recognized for its contribution to literature, while Sanandaj was chosen as an important center for music.

The two cities are among 66 new additions to the list, which now includes a total of 246 urban centers.

UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay said that the newly added cities had made “culture the pillar, not an accessory, of their strategy.”

“This favors political and social innovation and is particularly important for the young generations,” she added.

The designation recognizes each city’s “tangible contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals through innovative thinking and action.”