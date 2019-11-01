Persian poet Mazaher Mosaffa dies aged 87

Iran’s contemporary poet Mazaher Mosaffa, who was mostly known for his odes, died at the age of 87 of natural causes at his home in Tehran on Thursday.

He was buried in his hometown, Tafresh, in Markazi Province on Friday, his daughter Golzar told ISNA.

He received his primary school education at the Hakim Nezami School in Qom. He then received a Ph.D. in Persian Literature at the University of Tehran. He wrote his doctoral dissertation on the evolution of Persian odes.

Mosaffa served as a full professor in Persian Literature at the University of Tehran and several other major universities in Shiraz and Qom.

‘Ten Cries,’ ‘Thirty Speech,’ ‘Guardians of Speech,’ and ‘Storm of Rage’ are among his noteworthy credits.

Mosaffa is survived by his wife, Amirbanu Karimi, and his children Kimia, Amir-Esmaeil, Golzar and Ali (well-known director, actor and producer).

Mosaffa was educated by the great scholar Badiozzaman Forouzanfar and devoted his life motivating young people to study literature.

Several officials including Iran’s Culture Minister Abbas Salehi, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi, the head of Iran’s Academy of Science, Reza Davari-Ardakani, and Deputy Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance for Cultural Affairs Mohsen Javadi sent their condolences for the loss of the great literary figure.