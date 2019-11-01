Iran veteran actor Ebrahim Abadi dies at 85

Iran’s veteran stage and cinema actor Ebrahim Abadi died at the age of 85 in the Iranian capital city of Tehran.

Abadi, who had been in a coma for three weeks for respiratory problems, died on October 31, IRNA wrote.

He had gone through a lengthy treatment as doctors battled to save his life, undergoing a recent operation on October 21st; thereafter, he had been comatose and died in hospital. He is survived by his wife and their five children.

Born on August 15, 1934, Abadi acted in many films and TV series released between 1984 and 2016, and was nominated for the best supporting actor award at the 9th edition of the Fajr Film Festival for ‘Apartment No. 13’.

The late actor is remembered with his roles in ‘In the Eye of the Storm,’ ‘Third Sense,’ ‘The Tenth Night,’ and ‘I Want to Stay Alive,’ ‘Mummy 3’ and ‘Tokyo, Non-Stop’.