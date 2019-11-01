RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0938 GMT November 01, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 260992
Published: 0419 GMT November 01, 2019

22 people killed in DR Congo mining truck accident: police

22 people killed in DR Congo mining truck accident: police

At least 22 people have been killed and 10 wounded when a mining truck overturned in southeast DR Congo on Friday, police say.

The truck had many passengers on board when it tipped over at Mutetenya village in Tanganyika province on Friday, DR Congo’s national police said on Twitter, Presstv Reported.

“All the cargo of cassiterite (a mineral source of tin) spilled down the steep slope,” it added, giving a provisional death toll of 22.

The truck had been travelling from the town of Manono to Lubumbashi, the mining capital of the country.

The truck “hit a big rock before rolling,” said Pierre Mukamba, the administrator of the mineral-rich Manono territory.

The vehicle is owned by the Mining Mineral Resources (MMR), an Indian company registered in Tanzania.

Deadly traffic accidents are common in the vast, poor central African country, where the mostly dirt roads are poorly maintained.

Lacking cars or public transport, many people jump on board long-haul cargo trucks in often risky conditions to travel across the country.

 
   
KeyWords
DR Congo
truck accident
police
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0579 sec