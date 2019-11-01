Trump's impeachment will not happen: Commentators

Host of the Voice of the Revolutionary Radio, Jakob Musick, told Press TV’s the Debate program on Thursday that “at this point; I personally don’t think there actually will be an impeachment.”

“To get to an impeachment, it would have to go a long way, and usually before a US president even get impeached, he will resign,” Jacob said. “Donald Trump would not probably be the type to resign”, Presstv Reported.

“It just doesn’t seem there is a lot of steam towards actually getting rid of him from office; and I know that Democrats would not be enthusiastic for Vice President Mike Pence to actually be president,” he added.

Jacob also described the efforts behind the impeachment inquiry as “a promotional activity that would be geared towards the election.”

He said that “Democrats think that one of their candidates can win.”

The impeachment process for the Democrats, he said, is actually “about the statement of saying ’yes we are doing something’ to those many, many people who are not pleased with this president.”

Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry in September after a whistleblower alleged the Republican president pressured Ukraine to investigate his main Democratic rival, former US Vice President, Joe Biden.

That request by Trump, and accusations he conditioned nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine on the political favor, form the basis of the impeachment inquiry that now threatens his presidency.

House Democrats say Trump has abused his office for personal gain, and jeopardized national security, by asking Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter, who had served as a director for Ukrainian energy company, Burisma.

On Tuesday, House Democrats unveiled a measure that formally laid out the next steps in their impeachment inquiry of Trump.

But political commentator, Malik Abdul, who also attended the Debate, believed that “impeachment is not going to happen.

“We will hear this during the campaign for Democrats that ‘we did it; we tried it’ but as far as getting to actual step, nothing [will] happen,” he said.

“The goal from the beginning of Trump’s presidency was to make him a one-term president,” Malik said. “This is something that definitely satisfies the Democrats who do not want Trump in the office.”

If Trump is impeached, a Senate trial would follow, possibly early next year, with a two-thirds majority vote required to remove the president from office.