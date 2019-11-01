Brexit Party’s ultimatum to PM may help Labour’s run in election

Nigel Farage on Friday criticized Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new Brexit deal as nothing but a surrender treaty originally penned by former Prime Minister, Theresa May, while giving the PM a 14 November deadline to agree on a new “Leave Alliance”.

The alternative would be to unleash Brexit Party candidates in every seat in England, Scotland and Wales, he warned, Presstv Reported.

The move would produce a split in the Conservative vote at the snap poll on 12 December, Mr. Farage said.

Recent surveys have speculated that after the general election, no single party will hold a majority of seats in parliament.

The Conservatives are projected to fill 35% of seats in parliament after the general election, while the Brexit Party is projected to win 13% of seats, according to a recent YouGov survey.

If the Brexit Party splits the Leave vote, Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, could end up as the new prime minister. Mr. Corbyn is hoping to curry support from the Scottish National Party and Liberal Democrats, who may be able to act as a “kingmaker” when the final results come in.

On Tuesday, UK lawmakers unanimously agreed to hold a December general election in a bid to resolve the Brexit paralysis. The motion was subsequently approved by the House of Lords and then the Queen.

The last national vote in 2017 ended in a “hung Parliament”, making it difficult for the government to pass legislation.

The ruling Conservatives hope to improve their current Brexit fiasco by gaining a clear majority in the upcoming election.

The EU has imposed a 31 January deadline for Boris Johnson to hammer out a divorce deal.