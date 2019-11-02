When ‘Do No Harm’ means evacuating hospitals in California

By Stephen Parodi*

I must have missed the wildfire evacuation course in medical school. Learning how to move critically ill patients while flames lick the ground just feet away wasn’t part of my residency training. Most physicians never anticipate having to empty their hospitals while smoke fills the halls and the sky glows red.

This is becoming our everyday reality in Northern California, where I lead an emergency management team for more than four million patients. Just last week, the Kincade fire broke out in Sonoma County. The blaze, fueled by an extreme wind event, rapidly engulfed tens of thousands of acres of land. Nearly 190,000 people were evacuated.

At the same time, more than 2.5 million people across Northern California were without power for several days — a preventive measure by the local utility to stem the chance of a fire caused by transmission lines.

Every autumn now ushers in a season of uncertainty and fear.

During the massive 2017 Tubbs fire, I oversaw the physicians and care teams who moved 122 patients to safety as hurricane-force winds drove flames toward our hospital doors.

Throughout the night, critically ill babies were bundled up, placed in incubators and then put in ambulances. Laboring mothers and their families were presented with unimaginable choices: Should we wait for the baby to be born while fires rage outside? Should we move now and risk delivery in the ambulance? Surgeries underway in the operating room required battlefield-like urgency. Close the patient. Stabilize. Get everyone out.

Medical evacuees are the new refugees of climate change.

We managed to safely evacuate all patients that night in 2017, but there was tremendous loss. My colleague, a fellow physician who helped lead the hospital evacuation, called home to warn his family about the fires. As he listened to his 15-year-old daughter scream through the phone, fire engulfed their home. His daughter and wife survived — but they lost pets and everything they owned.

When I stood outside the hospital the day after the Tubbs fire, surrounded by smoldering embers and soot so thick I could taste it, I saw a war zone. The hospital was intact. But everything beyond the makeshift firebreak had turned to cinders.

In October 2017, more than 250 fires ravaged Northern California — names like Tubbs, Nuns and Atlas left a permanent imprint, one that I had hoped would be an isolated memory of a tragic situation. But in 2018, the fires returned. The city of Paradise was devastated in the deadliest wildfire in California’s history.

Now, the Kincade fire has forced the evacuation of the Santa Rosa Medical Center for the second time. Last Saturday, in the dark of night, 70 ambulances lined the facility while my colleague led the orderly transport of 110 patients to safety. His wife packed what they could from their temporary rental home and fled the area, again.

From the command center, I face heart-wrenching decisions. In the hospitals that remain open, we must delay elective surgeries because we’re operating on emergency power. And every week we do this creates months of backlogs. A patient with a sick gall bladder who delays an elective surgery could wind up in an emergency room — or worse — if the gall bladder becomes inflamed and bursts.

As wildfire smoke fills the air, respiratory issues flare and underlying chronic conditions become acute. Patients who rely on insulin, which must be refrigerated, wonder how they will keep their medication cold and their sugar levels managed without power. Cellphone towers falter without generator backup, roads close and the ability to communicate with our patients is compromised.

When the lights come back on and the firefighters manage to tame the flames, we face traumatized communities. Children who packed up their toys in the middle of the night and parents who wondered whether they were leaving their homes for the last time relive the experience, like a horror movie on repeat.

The shelters where our physicians and others volunteer are filled with people who already live on the margins — medically, socially, financially. We donate supplies, we give our hearts, yet their mental, medical and social health needs only increase.

We have been told that this is the “new normal.”

The health care system often serves as an early warning for larger challenges: Food and housing insecurity, unsafe physical environments and social isolation often present at the doors of our hospitals. These issues demand a medical response, but a cure can’t be found through the tools that physicians and care providers have at their disposal.

The consequences of climate change will not be effectively addressed by individuals alone; society must take collective responsibility. Improved infrastructure and preparedness, like de-energizing the power grid, are important steps, but we need a concerted effort at the local, state and federal levels.

We must update the infrastructure required to meet basic human needs, including clean water, clean air and a safer environment. These are the bedrock principles of public health. We need to return our focus to restoring the foundational elements necessary to support human life.

As an infectious disease specialist, what I did learn in medical school was that 100 years ago, we changed the course of human history with sewer lines and water treatment facilities. Next, vaccines saved lives on a massive scale. The climate crisis is this generation’s own great problem to solve.

The health care system’s early warning light is blinking red. The power grid goes dark. The smoke moves with the wind. Our stethoscopes and scalpels won’t suffice. When I took my solemn oath as a doctor, it wasn’t to evacuate hospitals. We must refuse to let this be our new normal.

* Dr. Stephen Parodi leads emergency management for 21 hospitals in Northern California. This article was first published in The New York Times.