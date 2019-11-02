Knee arthritis most common orthopedic disorder in Iran

Mohammad-Hossein Ebrahimzadeh, member of Iranian Orthopedic Surgeons Association (L), talking to Iran Daily reporter. (Mohammad-Hossein Ebrahimzadeh, member of Iranian Orthopedic Surgeons Association (L), talking to Iran Daily reporter. (IRAN DAILY)

By Sadeq Dehqan & Katayoon Dashti

Knee pain and arthritis is the most common orthopedic disorder in Iran, said a member of Iranian Orthopedic Surgeons Association.

Mohammad-Hossein Ebrahimzadeh told Iran Daily that over 50 percent of those above 60 suffer from joint arthritis across the country.

He said, “One of the main problems in our society is obesity, low physical activity and an urban lifestyle which play a great role in the rise in knee arthritis or cartilage injury, particularly in knee joints.”

According to him, ageing and systemic diseases such as diabetes and rheumatism as well as bad posture habits are the other risk factors for joint arthritis.

Ebrahimzadeh also said knee arthritis begins in the fourth decade of life. The disease develops with ageing, he added.

He said orthopedic disorders include two groups: Traumas such as car accidents, workplace and sport injuries, and the other group pertains to orthopedic diseases.

Given the prevalence of joint disorders in Iran, he said, Iranians first experience knee joint arthritis and then hip joint arthritis in the second stage.

Ebrahimzadeh considered physiotherapy, weight loss, physical exercise, change in lifestyle, anti-inflammatory treatments and taking pain killers as early treatments of knee arthritis.

A majority of patients recover from the abovementioned treatments, he added.

He continued that when early treatments are not successful, the patients should undergo surgery.

Ebrahimzadeh said between 30 and 40 percent of patients with knee joint arthritis need surgery and joint transplant.

He added that when a patient undergoes knee replacement surgery once, he/she can live with that until the end of his life.

He said the scientific level and treatment of orthopedics and final costs in Iran are better compared to Western and European countries.

“We host health tourists from regional countries, particularly Persian Gulf littoral states like Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman, Iraq and Afghanistan as well as Central Asian nations, who travel to Iran to undergo knee replacement surgery.

“Currently, knee replacement surgery has turned into a huge market for the country, generating forex revenues. It also increases turnover rate of domestic hospitals.”