RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1214 GMT November 02, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 261021
Published: 1151 GMT November 02, 2019

When you eat may have bigger health effects than what

When you eat may have bigger health effects than what
PIXABAY

There's evidence that the old expression "eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper" could use some tweaking. With one important revision, this approach could help not just for better health, but also for losing weight.

A study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that when you eat rather than what you eat could have the bigger impact, UPI wrote.

Researchers compared the weight loss results of two groups of dieters, all women between the ages of 18 and 45, who ate the same number of daily calories. The group that had its main meal of the day at lunch lost three pounds more than the group that ate a big dinner — 12.5 pounds compared to 9.5 pounds over 12 weeks. They also had greater improvement in insulin sensitivity, which can help keep diabetes at bay.

While more study is needed to find out if these results can be maintained and if they apply to the general population, it's a simple lifestyle change that anyone can make. As a bonus, you may not experience the typical mid-afternoon hunger that has you reaching for snacks, or worse, a trip to the nearest vending machine for a candy bar.

If you bring lunch to work, you might find it a challenge at first to pack a more substantial meal. It may help to order in, using the dollars from your dinner budget. Of course, after having a large lunch, you don't want to turn around and have a large dinner, too, a habit it will take time to break. To make the adjustment easier, at dinner, fill your plate with healthy foods you can eat in high volume, like a salad and lots of veggies.

   
KeyWords
When
health
what
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/8090 sec