Turkey says will send Daesh prisoners to home countries

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday that Turkey would send captured Daesh terrorists back to their home countries, and he complained about European inaction on the matter.

“That is not acceptable to us. It’s also irresponsible,” he said of Europe leaving Turkey to deal with the prisoners alone. “We will send the captured Daesh members to their countries,” he told reporters, adding that Turkey is not a hotel for any country’s terrorists.

Turkey has captured some escaped Daesh terrorists in northeastern Syria over the last month after it launched a military incursion there.

Close to 750 Daesh terrorists held in prisons run by Kurdish militiamen in northeastern Syria got out after the incursion. More than 250 of those terrorists have surrendered and are now under the control of the Turkish Army.

European countries continue to refuse to repatriate citizens who fought for the terrorist group in Syria.

“Countries can’t just revoke the citizenship of such ex-terrorists and expect Turkey to take care of them,” Soylu said.

He noted that the Netherlands was not the only country to revoke the citizenship of Daesh terrorists, recalling that the UK and others have also followed suit to avoid taking responsibility.

Soylu’s remarks follow reports that two female Dutch terrorists were detained after visiting the Dutch Embassy in Ankara, after having asked to be sent back to their homeland. The Netherlands has clearly stated that it does not want Daesh terrorists back.

Soylu also noted that Turkey has nabbed around 100,000 illegal migrants since January.

“Authorities detain around 400-500 irregular migrants on a daily basis in Istanbul alone,” Soylu said, highlighting Turkey’s determination to tackle illegal migration.

He also slammed Europe for adopting an “inhumane” migration policy for refusing to take in asylum seekers.

Turkey currently hosts some 3.6 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world. Ankara says it has so far spent $40 billion on the refugees.

Reuters and Daily Sabah contributed to this story.