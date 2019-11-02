Lakers ride LeBron’s triple-double to win over Mavs

JESSE D. GARRABRANT/GETTY IMAGES LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers (C) goes up for a slam dunk against the Dallas Mavericks at Airlines Center, Dallas, TX, the US, on November 1, 2019.

LeBron James had 39 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to defeat Mavericks 119-110 in overtime in Dallas, the Lakers’ fourth win in a row.

James, who also had four steals, connected on 13 of 23 shots from the floor, including four of nine from three-point range, Reuters reported.

Anthony Davis scored 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Lakers, who overcame a 15-point deficit. Danny Green had 14 points, including a three-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime.

Luka Doncic also recorded a triple-double, finishing with 31 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis chipped in 16 points and nine rebounds, while Dwight Powell had 14 points.

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma made his season debut, scoring nine points in 19 minutes. He had been out due to a left ankle injury.

Nets 123 Rockets 116

Taurean Prince collected season highs of 27 points and 12 rebounds as Brooklyn overcame a 15-point deficit and beat visiting Houston.

The Nets improved to 2-3 and rebounded nicely from Wednesday’s 10-point loss to Indiana by outscoring Houston 93-71 over the final 32:31.

Caris LeVert added 25 points for the Nets, who shot 49.4 percent while not being led in scoring by Kyrie Irving for the first time this season. Irving finished with 22 points and 10 assists to post his first double-double as a Net.

Spurs 127 Warriors 110

Patty Mills scored five of his game-high 31 points in a 10-0 burst late in the third quarter as San Antonio finally broke free from Stephen Curry-less Golden State in San Francisco.

The Warriors led San Antonio in the second minute of the third quarter and hung within 83-79 with 3:20 remaining in the period before the Spurs took charge.

Mills, a former star at nearby Saint Mary’s College, shot 6-for-9 on three-point attempts en route to his season-best point total for the Spurs, who were coming off a 103-97 road defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. The 31 points were the third most of Mills’ career. He had 34 at Golden State in its Oakland-based days in 2012, then 32 at Charlotte two years later.

Further damage

Curry will miss at least three months for the ailing Warriors because of a broken left hand that required surgery, the toughest blow yet in an already difficult season for struggling Golden State following five straight trips to the NBA Finals.

Now, both Splash Brothers are on the sidelines, leaving Golden State thin in the backcourt. Klay Thompson is recovering from surgery on July 2 for a torn ACL in his left knee. Thompson was injured 13 June in Game 6 of the NBA Finals that clinched Toronto its first championship, The Associated Press reported.

Curry underwent surgery Friday on the hand and second metacarpal of his index finger, and the team said he will miss at least three months but is expected to make a full recovery.

He has indicated he wants to play for the US team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, so Curry likely would prefer to play games before that.