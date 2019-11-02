RSS
0733 GMT November 02, 2019

News ID: 261036
Published: 0313 GMT November 02, 2019

Tuchel bemoans PSG’s lack of rhythm in defeat at Dijon

GETTY IMAGES

Thomas Tuchel said Paris St. Germain failed to play as a team in its shock 2-1 defeat to struggling Dijon.

The Ligue 1 leader surrendered the lead given to it by Kylian Mbappe’s 19th-minute strike as goals either side of halftime from Mounir Chouiar and Jhonder Cadiz saw a Dijon side depleted by injury climb off the foot of the table, FourFourTwo magazine reported.

Dijon had to survive an onslaught to do it, with the visitor hitting the crossbar and a post as it piled forward in the last half an hour, but it was not to be PSG’s night.

“It’s football, anything is possible, no?” Tuchel said in comments reported by L’Equipe.

“This is not the first time that the bottom side in the table beats the side that is leading, and it will not be the last.

“We lost the game in the first half because we only had three shots. In the second, we had 17. It’s a big difference.

“But we conceded two goals and too many opportunities, it’s not normal. We played very, very, very passively during the first half.

“We never controlled the game, we never played with the precision, the speed and the mentality that is necessary.

“Today we did not deserve to win because we did not play together. Each player played his position but not in a rhythm.

“In the end it’s a win for Dijon and that’s it.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
