Iran’s ‘Castle of Dreams’ grabs two awards from Antalya festival

The Iranian family drama, ‘Castle of Dreams,’ directed by veteran auteur Reza Mirkarimi dominated the main competition section at the 56th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival in Turkey.

The film took a 100,000-Turkish Lira award for Best Director, while its lead actor, Hamed Behdad, shared the Best Actor award of the International Feature Film Competition section of the event.

This year, German director and screenwriter, Wolfgang Becker, headed the jury of the International Feature Film Competition in which 10 films competed. The jury panel comprised Icelandic screenwriter and director Runar Runarsson, Dutch actor Johanna ter Steege, Polish producer Ewa Puszczynska and Busan Film Festival director Jay Jeon.

‘Castle of Dreams’ has already won the Best Actor Award, Best Director Award, and the Golden Goblet at the Shanghai International Film Festival.

The film has also won two awards at the Batumi International Art-House Film Festival in Georgia, Best Film in the West and East Eurasian Film Festival (Orenburg, Russia) and Best Director award at the fourth Slemani International Film Festival in Iraq.

A short synopsis for the film reads: “Jalal Moradi, a 42-year-old father of two, kills a family in an accident. In the court of law, the murder is recognized as accidental killing without intent. After getting out of prison, he leaves his wife and kids and moves to another city. Two years later, he must go back to his hometown as his wife is brain-dead.”

The cast includes famed Iranian actor Hamed Behdad, Mohammad Asgari and Zhila Shahi.

Traditionally known as Turkey’s most prestigious and oldest film festival, the Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, held annually since 1963, considers feature films from Asia, Europe and Middle Eastern countries.

The event was launched on October 26 and wrapped up on November 1st in Antalya, Turkey.