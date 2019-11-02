RSS
0733 GMT November 02, 2019

News ID: 261038
Published: 0329 GMT November 02, 2019

Shiraz exhibition shows German presence in Iran’s archeological excavation

Shiraz exhibition shows German presence in Iran’s archeological excavation

Exhibition of the German Archeological Institute (DAI) featuring Germans’ involvement in archeological excavations in Iran opened for the first time in the south-central city of Shiraz.

Head of the Document Center and National Library of Fars Province Kourosh Kamali-Sarvestani said on the sidelines of the exhibition that the event portrays DAI’s course of activities in Shiraz, adding that the significance of the event lies in the fact that it provides a report on 80 years of German archeological undertaking in the provincial capital, IRNA wrote.

German archeologists Ernst Herzfeld and Erich Friedrich Schmidt contributed to advances in knowledge of Persia’s Achaemenid period. 

They prepared the ground for creating digital pictures of Persepolis (Takht-e Jamshid) based on the results of discoveries and excavations.

Describing the exhibition as a valuable experience, he said that German archeologists have a special interest in Persepolis, a World Heritage Site in Fars Province.

Reading the inscriptions, which received DAI’s investigations, was done based on the interpretations of German travelogue writers and archeologists, he said, adding that Germany has strong relations with the culture of ancient Iran.

“Ancient Iran established a bond between the Iranian and German cultures, which is still in place and the exhibition is an example of this,” he said.

 

 

 

   
