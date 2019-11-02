US film festival to host Iran’s ‘Oblivion’

Iran’s widely acclaimed short film ‘Oblivion’ is to attend the second edition of the International Strasburg Film Festival in Pennsylvania, the United States, slated for November 15-17.

Directed by Fatemeh Mohammadi, the 15-minute short portrays the attempts of a woman to make her senile husband’s life worth living. Their children are away and reasons to live are failing them, ifilmtv.com reported.A brief synopsis for ‘Oblivion’ reads, “Old people are passed into oblivion when their loved ones forget about them.”

Maryam Boubani, star of ‘Warm Breath’ and ‘The Green Journey’ star Mohsen Qazi-Moradi bring to life the two main roles of the short film.

According to the event website, the Strasburg festival is a three-day program showcasing the best of films from all over the world. The festival looks for some works of art with a variety of themes and topics that may not be found at commercialized theaters, but yet are magnificent artistic creations.