0735 GMT November 02, 2019

News ID: 261040
Published: 0333 GMT November 02, 2019

Egyptian treasures on display in London exhibition

Egyptian treasures on display in London exhibition

Treasures from the tomb of boy-king Tutankhamun is on show in London as part of what organizers say is their last world tour before they return to Egypt for good.

More than 150 items – from statues and sculptures to a silver trumpet and a funerary bed – will be exhibited in ‘Tutankhamun: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh,’ at the capital’s Saatchi Gallery, Reuters reported.

Other exhibits include a wooden ceremonial shield, linen gloves and a life-size statue of the king that stood guard at the entrance of his resting place.

“The reason we are here, we are celebrating almost 100 years since the time of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun,” exhibition curator Tarek El Awady told Reuters.

“It is the first time Egypt allowed this number of artefacts to leave the country...this is the last traveling exhibition of Tutankhamun.”

More than 60 of the items have left Egypt for the first time, the gallery said.

The tomb of the 18th dynasty king was discovered by British archeologist Howard Carter in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor in 1922. It contained about 5,000 artifacts.

London is the third of 10 cities hosting the exhibition after successful runs in Paris and Los Angeles.

The items will eventually return to Egypt, where they will be put on display at the Grand Egyptian Museum, scheduled to open next year next to the Giza Pyramids.

‘Tutankhamun: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh’ opened on November 2 and will run at London’s Saatchi Gallery until May 3, 2020.

 

   
IranDaily
 
